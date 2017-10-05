USA Network

Earlier this week, WWE announced that Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens was going to be a Falls Count Anywhere match, and fans immediately started poking holes in the decision. It’s true, a Hell in a Cell match with this stipulation is confusing, is contradicting, is clunky. Brandon called it lazy, and everyone else who writes for the site is concerned for McMahon’s safety in some regard.

But could it be for a very specific reason? Ringside News and Wrestling Observer Radio reported that there may be a reason WWE added this stipulation. Potential spoilers lurk below, With Spandex Universe.

Fans are expecting something crazy this Sunday — just like they do any time Shane McMahon is in a big match these days. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (and again, POSSIBLE SPOILERS HERE, PEOPLE), WWE does have something crazy planned, but due to McMahon’s age and mindset, they’re not going to leave anything at all to chance.