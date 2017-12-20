There Are Already Rumors Of A Massive Surprise Entrant In WWE’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match

#WWE Royal Rumble #Ronda Rousey #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
12.20.17

YouTube

WWE once again made a historic announcement on Monday night’s episode of Raw. After months of rumors, Stephanie McMahon confirmed that there will in fact be a women’s Royal Rumble match for the first time ever at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

As you can imagine, this set off a flurry of fantasy booking, speculation, and dream scenarios for surprise guests (and heck, speculation on which women from the actual roster will get to compete in the match). There is one persistent rumor going around, and there’s enough smoke to this fire to make me warn everyone reading this that it could very well be a potential SPOILER, so read on at your own risk.

Seriously, stop now if you don’t want to risk reading a POSSIBLE SPOILER, because I’m not about to have y’all get mad at me for spoiling something without protecting myself with like approximately three SPOILER WARNING boldface tags for everyone.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Royal Rumble#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSRONDA ROUSEYWWEWWE ROYAL RUMBLEWWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2018

Best Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 39 mins ago
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 13 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 30 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 24 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP