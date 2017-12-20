YouTube

WWE once again made a historic announcement on Monday night’s episode of Raw. After months of rumors, Stephanie McMahon confirmed that there will in fact be a women’s Royal Rumble match for the first time ever at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January.

As you can imagine, this set off a flurry of fantasy booking, speculation, and dream scenarios for surprise guests (and heck, speculation on which women from the actual roster will get to compete in the match). There is one persistent rumor going around, and there’s enough smoke to this fire to make me warn everyone reading this that it could very well be a potential SPOILER, so read on at your own risk.

Seriously, stop now if you don’t want to risk reading a POSSIBLE SPOILER, because I’m not about to have y’all get mad at me for spoiling something without protecting myself with like approximately three SPOILER WARNING boldface tags for everyone.