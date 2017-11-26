Arn Anderson Appeared At Starrcade To Prove He Still Has The Best Spinebuster On The Planet

11.25.17

Longtime pro wrestling fans know that WWE Hall of Famer and Four Horseman Arn Anderson is one of the biggest badasses in wrestling history, and not just because he looks like your dad’s mean friend. As it turns out, not only is he still a certified badass and part-time enforcer, but he’s still the undisputed master of the spinebuster.

When Starrcade rolled into Greensboro on Saturday, WWE promised lots of old school goodness. But I don’t think anyone expected Arn By God Anderson was going to be mixing it up and handing out spinebusters like Thanksgiving leftovers.

During a grudge match between Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode, Anderson took exception to Ziggler’s shenanigans and was moved to get into the ring and impress upon Ziggler some justice, Horsemen style.

