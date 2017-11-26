Brandon Stroud/UPROXX

On Saturday night, WWE held a very special Live Event, as they brought Starrcade back from the dead. The event was once the flagship annual show for NWA and then WCW, but there had not been an event held under that name since the year 2000. Starrcade returned to Greensboro, North Carolina — the site of the very first Starrcade, back in 1983 — for an evening of old-school goodness that (for the time being, at least) is not available for anyone but the lucky live crowd to have witnessed.

But since there’s a lot of interest in Starrcade (and because everyone who wasn’t there probably wishes on some level that they could have been), we’re happy to offer you the results, in our trademark quick and dirty format.

WWE Starrcade 2017 results:

1. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler. Arn Anderson served as the special outside enforcer for this match. Anderson hit Ziggler with a spinebuster, then Roode hit the Glorious DDT to get the pin.

2. The Bludgeon Brothers, Mike Kanellis, the Colons and Rusev defeated Breezango, Sin Cara, the Ascension and Tye Dillinger. The Bludgeon Brothers hit their two-man finish and picked up the pinfall.

3. Naomi defeated Tamina.