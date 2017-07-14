WWE Stars Mick Foley, Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch Created A Wonderful Moment For A Dying Man

#WWE
07.14.17 1 hour ago

Facebook

This is one of the most touching stories you might ever read about WWE Superstars reaching out to one of their fans. It comes from Mick Foley’s Facebook page, and it displays the huge heart Foley and the WWE has for its legions of fans. For years, WWE Superstars have gone out of their way to meet and spend time with fans in need, and this is yet another example of how they will sacrifice their time just to make someone’s day better.

Kudos to you Mick, Becky and Charlotte. It’s tragic that Dillon lost his life, but it’s good to know he had that moment with people he admired and loved so much. These are the special moments that not only stuck with him until the end, but will warm the hearts of those around him forever.

There are times when fans want to focus on negative things in the wrestling business because it might be more interesting, but things like this really pull at the heartstrings and show how much the wrestling business (or WWE itself in this case) really means to fans.

This was truly special and shows how much these stars mean to their fans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHcharlotte flairMICK FOLEYWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 hours ago
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP