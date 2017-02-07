The Rock Is Producing A Movie Based On WWE Star Paige And Her Family

Senior Editor, Sports
02.07.17 3 Comments

Paige, who is currently on the mend following neck surgery, definitely has a tumultuous relationship with WWE. The twice-suspended Superstar, Total Divas cast member and second generation wrestler may have generated some unfortunate headlines over the past several months, but here’s something that definitely won’t hurt her standing with the company: she and her wacky wrestling family are going to be the subject of a biopic jointly produced by WWE Studios and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will be partnering with WWE Studios to make a movie based on Paige’s very … unorthodox family. He’s had an interest in telling this story since 2012, when he accidentally stumbled upon a documentary about the brood. (Not The Brood, that’s a different wrestling thing.)

And hey, if YOU want to watch the documentary that inspired The Rock so much, you can watch it right here! No dice on developing it, though. Dwayne’s already got that part covered.

Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

