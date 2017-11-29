WWE Studios Will Expand Into More Television And Digital Content

Youtube

WWE is more than just a wrestling company. They like to be called “sports entertainment” as we all know, but most people think of wrestling when it comes to WWE. They always have a vision of being more than that, though. That’s why WWE Studios has existed for the last 15 years (originally called WWE Films) and why they continue to produce movies such as The Marine 6 with The Miz, Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch that is filming now.

There’s even a movie about WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s life that may be in the works where WWE wants Bradley Cooper to play McMahon. The point is, WWE is always wanting to do more and today we found out they want WWE Studios to grow too.

It was announced on WWE.com that WWE Studios is going to become multi-platform meaning they are going to produce more than just movies because they have plans to develop television content as well as digital (internet) shows in the future.