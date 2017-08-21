Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam: The Universal Championship was born, and Finn Bálor became the first-ever WWE Universal Champion. The reign lasted most of a day. Also, Jon Stewart joined the New Day and Brock Lesnar mauled Randy Orton’s face.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam 2017 for August 20, 2017.
Maybe I’ve just been numbed down by the string of bad PPVs but I thought SummerSlam was pretty good this year. Cass/Show should have been on the pre-show, obviously, and the ending to Nak/Jinder was god awful but everything else was pretty enjoyable. A big improvement on the pacing from last year, as well.
7-hour show? Do you have to fail math to write for this site? The show started at either 5pm (preshow) or 7pm (show proper) and ended at 11:01pm. So the show was either 6 hours and 1 minute or 4 hours and 1 minute. In none of the above scenarios was the show 7 hours long.
wow. you showed him.
Or, y’know, it could be a typo. They happen.
It could have been a typo, but when he follows it up in the closing paragraph with this:
“Unfortunately, those three things I listed came with six hours of additional footage.”
I’m inclined to think Brandon and the others here (this isn’t the first post where someone fucked up the amount of time this show ran) think this show was either 5 or 7 hours.
And it’s not about “showing him;” it’s confusion as to what exactly the point of lying about how long the show was. 6 hours is too damn long for a wrestling show! Lying about how long it was is pointless. His commentary on the subject is great, but getting basic facts wrong is how shit like “FAKE NEWS” gains traction.
Well it felt like 7 hours
I thought he was just being sarcastic. He could have just said 12 hours long, but still.
@Dean Ambrose is My Eskimo Brother calm down, it isn’t that important.
“I’m digivolving into Jim Cornette”
Sort that out nerd.
Braun Strowman for everything! That show needed a killer main event and it more than delivered. As problematic as Raw is from week to week, they have a stacked roster and their Univeral and Tag matches delivered big time.
Cesaro also for everything. That was absolutely amazing! I’m sure every wrestler has wanted to do that. Great match and that closing stretch finally delivered Seth Rollins Prime, combining his crazy athletic agility with babyface fire.
Enzo feels like he’s on the way to future endeavor land, Corbin and Rusev looked awful (great job, Land of Opportunity Smackdown) and so many titles changed hands (the worst choice was the cruiserweight, why did that even make sense). My only guess between these results and TakeOver is that a whole bunch of shaking up is going to be going on. Just don’t take away Lesnar/Strowman from us, a match I could have never guessed I would want so much when Brock was angrily clotheslining a super green Braun out of the Rumble 18 months ago.
Just want to say, your articles are the only reason I care a twit about WWE anymore. I’ve long cancelled the network, I don’t listen to Dave Meltzer’s show anymore, only this keeps me connected to the world of WWE. Excellent recaps and analysis and jokes. I still remember a time I would get upset realizing I’d never see the “end” of the WWE narrative, but honestly, that feeling went away years ago.
Sidebar, how are they screwing up so hard with Jason Jordan? You have Kurt giving him opportunities (Like a tag team match with THE HARDY BOYZ), and you have him be a corny oblivious jerk about it. Maybe he throws Matt out of the ring to steal a pinfall and act like he did the work. Just something like that, basically early Kurt Angle lite. It could work, or at least work better than whatever the hell THIS nonsense is trying to accomplish.
New Day versus the Usos was the shit, with the pop-up Samoan Drop OVER THE TOP TO THE FLOOR being a batshit crazy spot.
While the Orton v Rusev “match” was disappointing, the sell of that RKO was off-the-charts; most impactful looking since Dolph Ziggler.
As for ad-lib of the night (century?), Cesaro entering the crowd to murk the beachball was genius and hilarious in equal measure.
Finally, The Revival should be busy rewriting their slogan to reference “One Flip, Two Fists” to honour the awesomeness of Braun’s table antics.
Can we talk about how Braun just sat on the ring steps looking like he was about to fucking die of a heart attack for five minutes after the power slams? I was actually nervous something horrible was happening like Brock was paralyzed or Braun was dying from being too big.
I actually really liked what they did with Finn’s entrance here. The oozing “blood” graphics and the stealing of Wyatt’s creepy music shtickt. I feel like it made the demon feel more personalized to the specific feud and opponent he was facing, rather than just highlighting whatever state/country he was appearing in, and I actually much prefer that. It gives the sense that Finn isn’t tapping into the demon just because it’s a big match at a ppv, but because he’s pissed off and wants to murder this person in particular!
I wouldn’t mind seeing more of that in the future, having each entrance/paint specialized to match whoever’s he’s fighting. It kinda adds to the psychological element of what the demon is (since it’s supposed to be a trigger for Finn to tap into his darker instincts), like he can’t stop thinking about wanting to destroy his foe so his animosity and hatred towards them literally manifests on his body and warps the demon’s appearance accordingly. I dunno, maybe a bit over analyzing, but at the very least I think it’s a cool detail.
If HBK Colonel Sanders doesn’t lead to Enzo stalking HBK in a Mickie James/Trish Stratus storyline then I don’t know what the hell is the purpose
To sell delicious delicious fried chicken of course.
It’d be like the Cleveland Cavaliers signing Anthony Bennett and being like, “hey, you have a great look and you work really hard, you’re LeBron James now.”
Holy shit, that line is more boss than Sasha Banks!
I wouldn’t mind replacing Corbin and Bray with Roode and Lars Sullivan.
“It’s just garbage.”
Did anyone else notice how many people were wearing red and black? New Day, Seth, Finn, Dean (with his hoodie), Owens, Joe, Roman. That’s a lot of people going with the same two colours, no? Especially when only Joe really wears the red-and-black combo regularly.
I enjoyed Jinder’s match, and I’m stoked for Nakamura’s chase of the title. Although the ending nerfed Nakamura in a bit of a bad way. I was also disappointed by the lack of interference monster Khali.
I mean, there was potential, but like I said, a lot of lame feuds/builds (if there were any at all) combined with matches of no consequence anf Wyatt Natalya & Show tanking any interest I would have had in those matches…
The only things I was looking forward to were Usos/New Day, Bliss/Boss, KO/Styles, .667Shield/Shesaro & the Hosspocalypse so I’m not sure why I’m complaining. But apart from the main, most of that even was underwhelming. Bliss/Boss needed to pick up the pace a bit, especially with the justifiably dead crowd and Shane needs to jump off a building to get the need to play a huge part of his system for a while.
Pick better opponents for Balor, Shinsuke, Rusev, Naomi, Corbin, and yes, even Cena with decent builds/feuds and add that to what the above and you’d have a killer card.
Oh, and don’t leave your two best female wrestlers off the damn card.
Natalya?!? Banana Bread?!? What the hell were you thinking!?!