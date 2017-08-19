Getty Image

SummerSlam is days away, and while WWE would rather you focus on the four-way match Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman (hopefully he shows off his impressive strength!) and Samoa Joe, protesters are gathering outside the Barclays center to call for the removal of Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame. The protest is adding a different level of buzz to the show that features nine (9!) title fights, this Sunday.

John Stevens, one of the people behind the protest, came to New York to take in the festivities, but Trump’s words in the wake of Charlottesville inspired him to speak out before the event. Gothamist was on the ground and had Stevens give his take on what he perceived as a WWE hypocrisy:

“We were talking about how Trump gave that crazy press conference, and then thought about how he’s in the WWE Hall of Fame even though Hulk Hogan got kicked out over racism. What Trump has done is remarkably worse than what Hogan did, since he’s dividing the country by siding with neo-Nazis and white nationalists.”

Technically, Hogan wasn’t removed from the Hall of Fame for his racist rant, but he was taken off the Hall of Fame page on the WWE website. The WWE moved somewhat swiftly taking that action, but when it comes to Trump in relation to Hogan, what the Hulkster doesn’t have is a wife leading the White House’s Small Business Administration.

(Via Gothamist)