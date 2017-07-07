WWE Raw

More and more, WWE wants SummerSlam weekend to be a second WrestleMania, and they’re definitely getting there. Fans know the event is always going to be a big deal, and the four consecutive nights of WWE events at the Barclays Center definitely make it feel like a can’t-miss New York City event. Also, it’s disgusting in NYC in August, so why not watch some live wrestling in an air-conditioned arena?

This year, WWE is offering meet and greet sessions (for a price, of course) with a number of top Superstars on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 at Barclays. The sessions are already listed on the Ticketmaster website, but pre-sales for the meet and greets don’t go on sale until July 10. No price is listed yet, either, but if these are in line with the WrestleMania Axxess VIP sessions, expect them to be about $100 or more a pop.

Because we love you, here’s the full schedule for the two days of meet and greets.