All The Latest Rumors And Speculation About WWE’s SummerSlam Card

It seems nearly impossible to comprehend, but suddenly, the 2017 iteration of SummerSlam is only three weeks away. Monday night’s episode of Raw seemed to put a few more pieces in place (despite not leading to any more confirmed matches), and Tuesday’s Smackdown Live will likely make another few matches clear, including supposedly determining the Blue Brand’s main event.

Please join us as we run down the card thus far, speculate on what seems likely to be added over the next week, and please beware of possible spoilers as we round up the rumors about what matches could happen.

The Confirmed Matches

WWE Championship Fatal 4-Way: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe. This figures to be the big main event of the entire four-hour show (which may potentially become a five- or six-hour show, if WWE Network bloat is any indication). It seems poised to be a means to have Lesnar drop the title without being pinned or submitted (again), although Heyman saying Lesnar would leave WWE if Lesnar lost the title has piqued our curiosity. This will be a tough match to predict all the way down to the wire.

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley. The attempted redemption of Bayley, despite Sasha Banks and Nia Jax seemingly making more sense as a challenger for Bliss on paper. If Bayley manages to put on a classic match with Bliss, she will henceforth and forevermore be known as the undisputed queen of Brooklyn.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya. Yes, Natalya. Presumably, there are other plans for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and of course Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella is always lurking on the periphery.