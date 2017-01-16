Facebook

The past week has been a bit of a bummer as far as pro wrestling news goes. Perry Saturn is facing homelessness, Tugboat went to the hospital, and Jimmy Snuka passed away over the weekend. For MLK Day, we could all use a bit of a pick-me-up and a feel-good story.

That’s where Jarrius “JJ” Robertson comes in. Jarrius was born in 2002 and has been fighting life-threatening illnesses and organ failures almost since the moment he was born. He has spent the past few years inspiring others with his story and with his foundation, It Takes Lives To Save Lives. He was “basically adopted” by the New Orleans Saints as one of their biggest fans and has been a local NOLA celebrity for some time. Now, thankfully, he’s here to make all of our lives better by interviewing WWE stars.

At last week’s press event for WWE announcing their return to New Orleans for WrestleMania 34, Jarrius got a chance to interview a whole bevy of Superstars, and he stole the whole damn show. From putting money on Alexa Bliss, to nailing a picture-perfect New Day hip gyration, you can tell that he instantly became the favorite media personality of everyone in the room. Sorry, Renee Young.