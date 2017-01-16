This Tiny Fan Interviewing WWE Superstars Is Exactly What Your Heart Needs Right Now

#WWE
01.16.17 1 hour ago

Facebook

The past week has been a bit of a bummer as far as pro wrestling news goes. Perry Saturn is facing homelessness, Tugboat went to the hospital, and Jimmy Snuka passed away over the weekend. For MLK Day, we could all use a bit of a pick-me-up and a feel-good story.

That’s where Jarrius “JJ” Robertson comes in. Jarrius was born in 2002 and has been fighting life-threatening illnesses and organ failures almost since the moment he was born. He has spent the past few years inspiring others with his story and with his foundation, It Takes Lives To Save Lives. He was “basically adopted” by the New Orleans Saints as one of their biggest fans and has been a local NOLA celebrity for some time. Now, thankfully, he’s here to make all of our lives better by interviewing WWE stars.

At last week’s press event for WWE announcing their return to New Orleans for WrestleMania 34, Jarrius got a chance to interview a whole bevy of Superstars, and he stole the whole damn show. From putting money on Alexa Bliss, to nailing a picture-perfect New Day hip gyration, you can tell that he instantly became the favorite media personality of everyone in the room. Sorry, Renee Young.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSAdorable FansWWEwwe superstars

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP