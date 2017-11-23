WWE

There’ve been rumors of another Superstar Shake-Up to come since SummerSlam, and they’ve yet to die down. Now seems like the perfect time, with Survivor Series over and the build-up to WrestleMania 34 just beginning. I don’t know what the future holds, but like every wrestling fan on this internet, I have no shortage of opinions. So here are the moves that I’d love to see happen.

WWE

Remember when Finn Bálor was the first Universal Champion and seemed like he had a rocket strapped to his back the moment he arrived from NXT? He hasn’t gotten any worse since then, but his push has fizzled out to a sad degree. Maybe moving him to Smackdown, giving him new opponents and tweaking his character a bit, might be just the thing he needs.