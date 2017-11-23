There’ve been rumors of another Superstar Shake-Up to come since SummerSlam, and they’ve yet to die down. Now seems like the perfect time, with Survivor Series over and the build-up to WrestleMania 34 just beginning. I don’t know what the future holds, but like every wrestling fan on this internet, I have no shortage of opinions. So here are the moves that I’d love to see happen.
Remember when Finn Bálor was the first Universal Champion and seemed like he had a rocket strapped to his back the moment he arrived from NXT? He hasn’t gotten any worse since then, but his push has fizzled out to a sad degree. Maybe moving him to Smackdown, giving him new opponents and tweaking his character a bit, might be just the thing he needs.
