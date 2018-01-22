WWE Superstars Share Their Favorite Wrestling Video Games From The Past 25 Years

01.22.18

There’s an onslaught of WWE Raw 25th anniversary-themed content on all of our plates these days. There’s good stuff like this and there’s very bad stuff like this. WWE’s video game channel, UpUpDownDown, (run by The New Day’s Xavier Woods) is getting in on the action by asking superstars what their favorite wrestling game of the past 25 years is.

Watch Zach Ryder talk with his hands entirely too much (among other things) right here:

