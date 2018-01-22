There’s an onslaught of WWE Raw 25th anniversary-themed content on all of our plates these days. There’s good stuff like this and there’s very bad stuff like this. WWE’s video game channel, UpUpDownDown, (run by The New Day’s Xavier Woods) is getting in on the action by asking superstars what their favorite wrestling game of the past 25 years is.
Watch Zach Ryder talk with his hands entirely too much (among other things) right here:
No Mercy, hands down top wrestling game of all time, the ’95 wrestlemania arcade is deffenitly 2nd, i still play it on my first gen moded xbox
Wrestlfest
No Mercy, Revenge, Smackdown 2, and Wrestlemania the Arcade Game are the “Big Four” really.
Also, kudos to Rollins for getting Necro Butcher onto wwe.com!
Wrestlemania and two of the most obscure choices ever…WWE All Stars and SmackDown vs Raw 2006
I STILL play WM The Arcade game from time to time these days. In fact they had a machine at a bar/arcade I went to recently and I spent a good two hours on it.
i havnt seen an actual arcade of it in ages, wouldnt mind feeding it some quarters.
Super late but I’m legit interested in that phone number thing. Sounds like a weird/fun story.
Been a minute, but here goes in short order:
1. No Mercy
2. Smackdown Here Comes the Pain
3. WCW/NWO Revenge
4. WWF Wrestlefest
Next Tier
4. Wrestlemania 2000
5. WWE Smackdown Shout Your Mouth
6. WCW World Tour
7. Wrestlemania the Arcade