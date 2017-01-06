These Are The Six Superstars WWE Wants You To Watch In 2017

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s 2017, and the world of pro wrestling is rife with possibilities. We’re already in the thick of free agent season, and the Road to WrestleMania is about to kick off in earnest with the Royal Rumble. Last year, we got first-ever world title reigns from Finn Bálor and Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles became the biggest deal in WWE. Not too shabby.

So who’s going to break out and have a massive year in 2017? A new video from WWE’s YouTube account offers the company’s own suggestions, and it’s an interesting mix of established Superstars and people on the verge. Their picks: Bayley, Brock Lesnar, Nikki Bella, Bray Wyatt, Tye Dillinger, and Jack Gallagher.

It’s extremely cool that WWE is showing some love to Tye Dillinger like this, and it’s pretty clear that they know what they have on their hands with Jack Gallagher, as even The New Day was trying to leech some of his spectacular heat on Monday night’s episode of Raw. In fact, the only Superstar in the batch that really gives me pause about this video is the inclusion of Lesnar, because, like, where can Lesnar possibly go from here? Okay, I guess he could go back to being the spectacular, motivated ass-kicker he was before 2016, but I’ll settle for a Lesnar that doesn’t just completely suck, like we got last year.

Personally, I think the wrestlers who are going to have massive years in WWE this year are Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, Bray Wyatt, Cedric Alexander, and … oh, let’s say Ember Moon.

Who do you think is going to either break out or be a huge story in 2017? Let us know in the comments!