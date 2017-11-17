Here Are Your WWE Survivor Series 2017 Predictions And Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Survivor Series airs this Sunday, November 19, live on WWE Network. The “only time Raw and Smackdown goes head-to-head” is headlined by a pair of traditional Survivor Series elimination matches, as well as WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar taking on WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Here’s the complete Survivor Series card as we know it, keeping in mind that it could change eight more times between now and Sunday..

WWE Survivor Series 2017:

1. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles 2. Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, and Triple H) vs. Team Smackdown (Shane McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Roode) 3. The Shield vs. The New Day 4. Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos 5. Team Raw (Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, and Asuka) vs. Team Smackdown (Becky Lynch, Naomi, Tamina, Carmella, and ???) 6. Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. United States Champion Baron Corbin 7. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair 8. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

As always, here’s our complete rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all eight matches. We don’t have much story to go on to inform our predictions, but hey, at least we’ll get the matches right. More than we could say for TLC.