The Best And Worst Of WWE Survivor Series 2017

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Survivor Series: Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar with a bad-ass spear and a devastating Jackhammer, then celebrated with his nude son.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Survivor Series for November 19, 2017.