Behold The Glorious Dueling TakeOver Entrances Of Bobby Roode And Shinsuke Nakamura

#WWE NXT
Senior Editor, Sports
01.28.17

WWE Network

Ever since he came to NXT, Bobby Roode has become a cult sensation solely on the quality of his entrance theme song, “Glorious Domination.” Well, not SOLELY, but it’s certainly been a huge part of his appeal to a section of the audience who may not have been as familiar with him otherwise. He took his first TakeOver entrance very seriously, using a scissor lift to take him to the heavens. So when his main event match against Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio became official, fans instantly became anxious to see an entrance battle for the ages.

Nakamura, as you may remember, is hardly an entrance slouch. He brought the house down with his NXT debut, one of the coolest basic entrances and themes in all of wrestling. Then he rebuilt the house and exploded it with his live violin-player entrance at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II. And then he did another violin thing at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, but that’s not important right now.

What IS important is that they finally had their entrances face each other on Saturday night for the NXT Championship (I’m pretty sure it was decided via entrances), and they didn’t disappoint.

TOPICS#WWE NXT
TAGSBOBBY ROODENXT TAKEOVERNXT TAKEOVER SAN ANTONIOSHINSUKE NAKAMURAWWE NXT
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP