07.17.17

On Friday, word came in that Talking Smack, the popular Smackdown Live after-show on WWE Network (that technically came on after 205 Live, not after Smackdown) had been canceled as a regular weekly program. The show will apparently continue to air following Smackdown branded pay-per-views, but for now the series dedicated to talent cutting unbelievable, unscripted promos and Daniel Bryan talking about his ding-dong is going away.

Fans were pretty upset about it after the news broke, and it appeared hosts Bryan and Renee Young heard about the decision third-hand. A new report from Sports Illustrated claims that the call to cancel the show had nothing to do with the amount of viewers tuning in each week. Instead, Vince McMahon made the lone (and final) call to pull the plug on the show, since all roads do ultimately lead through Vince McMahon.

