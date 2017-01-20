Xavier Woods Thinks Kofi Kingston Deserves To Be WWE World Champion ‘More Than Anybody’

When pro wrestling fans tend to speculate on a member of The New Day that might have a successful main event run as world champion one day, the name they generally bandy about is Big E, he of the ample chest and tricep meat. But as it turns out, Big E might not even be the top choice among the members of The New Day themselves. Maybe we should listen to what they have to say. They are authors, after all.

In a new interview with RauteMusik (which is getting more and more interviews with WWE Superstars lately), Xavier Woods was asked about his future goals, the possibility of singles runs for the New Day members, and more. Interestingly, it appears that the career cause Woods is most dedicated to is not his own, but making sure something very specific happens for one of his New Day teammates: he’s on a mission to get Kofi Kingston a world title run.

“The last thing that I really want to do is make sure that Kofi becomes heavyweight champion because I think he deserves it more than anybody in the locker room. He’s an amazing talent, he’s great on the microphone, and he has shown that he can be successful over the past decade that he [has] been there. And so, I want to make sure that he becomes champion because I think he deserves it more than anybody.”

As far as his own career, Woods is just focused on The New Day, continuing to love it and make it as personal and engaging as he can. He also makes a point to remind everyone that tag team champions are world champions, too, and tag team wrestling has always been his passion, so he’s been to the top of the mountain already, BAY-BEEEEEEE.

So yeah, Kofi Kingston, world champion. Could it really happen someday? Would it happen before or after a Big E world title run? Do you feel the same? Am I only dreaming? Or is this burning an eternal flame?

