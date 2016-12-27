Ryback Claims It Was John Cena Who Pulled The Plug On The Nexus

Could this be the final Ryback story of 2016? Here’s hoping! We’ve definitely covered our fair share of Ryback rantings and ravings since he left WWE, but since With Spandex is the foremost BRING BACK THE NEXUS repository on the internet, you better believe we’re taking some time to talk about the latest bit of Skip Sheffield-certified Nexus gossip.
The large man previously used his podcast to talk about the first night the Nexus formed, but on episode 16 of his show, he clarified who was responsible for nerfing — and eventually, killing — the Nexus. In a case of art imitating life, Ryback claims John Cena was the man who ruined the group, both on television and behind the scenes.
“[The Nexus] was not used properly mainly because of John Cena. F–king marks, that’s your headline for the f–king week. And it’s a fact across the board. Everybody knows it and he did not want that to go any further than what it was going to go passed because it was working, because it was eight guys getting over naturally. That’s why. God forbid guys get over naturally.
“That’s what happens when you get a noncompetitive athlete in the top position who’s not used to competing in real life. That’s what happens.”
But what happens when you find a stranger in the alps?
Six years is a long time. In wrestling, it’s basically an eternity. Since 2010, Daniel Bryan has been fired, came back, main evented WrestleMania, and retired. Triple H has gone from despised egomaniac who drove CM Punk out of the business to beloved patriarch of NXT and champion of indie darlings. And Cena has become a super worker who is dying for someone to step up and take his spot.
So yeah, I can believe that Cena was the guy who had the Nexus kicked to the curb in 2010 and 2011, but I can also believe that his viewpoint is drastically different these days. Six years in wrestling years is like 20 years in normal time. But one thing remains constant: Ryback is upset. It’s good to know that some things never change.
John Cena was a NCAA Division III All-American football player, how is Ryback able to justify saying Cena didn’t play competitive sports?
He wrote it on a piece of lumber and then thought about it a lot.
Because it was division 3? Might as well have been in Canada, or intramural
Because The Ryback has been reading The Secret and now he has…The Answer
Walter Payton played Division II ball. Division III is still a higher level than any of us have ever played. Also, fuck your Canada slander.
Does anybody actually take Ryback seriously?
Didn’t Jericho and Edge already say this when talking about how Cena didn’t want to put the Nexus over at SummerSlam 2010, effectively killing their momentum?
Cena himself said he regrets doing that.
I know the Nexus was big but I don’t really see Cena thinking “I need to squash this, these guys are gonna end my run at the top.”
Who exactly out of this faction was going to take his place as All-American face of the WWE? Guys with names like “Skip,” “Husky” or “McGillicutty” Barrett, the foreigner?
Well, also, they were a heel faction. Strong heels make the face.
Husky and McGuillicutty weren’t part of the original Nexus. And, well, we saw one of the guys in the faction become the biggest star on the planet, so…
well….no shit.
“Otunga.”
But seriously, I got the impression it wasn’t that Cena felt his top dawg position was threatened… he just didn’t want to look bad (losing) in order to put these guys over.
Sh*t… this was supposed to be a reply to @MacGuffin.
Yeah. Anytime anyone has gushing write-ups about how great Cena is, there should be caveats like this. Is there anyone more insecure than the flag-bearer of the WWE? Post-Bruno/Backlund/Morales (read: since Jr bought the company, or Hokogan onward), the guy at the top typically hasn’t had great experiences staying there AND getting other talent over.
@King of Smark Style (Copyright Pending) hasn’t that *always* been the problem though? guy gets hot and has a long run at the top of the company, company focuses on them only at the expense of other rising talent, then when first guy is no longer hot, you’re at a point where he’s not over enough for it to matter for one of those other young talents (which you’ve ignored for however long) to actually gain anything by beating him. rinse, repeat.
Hmmm. I guess so. I would say Austin is an exception…maybe even The Rock. People will bring up how Austin didn’t want to put Brock over took his ball and went home, but I can believe Austin when he says his reasoning was that it was gonna be a titanic win with no build up is the problem, not putting Brock over.
Lol Tarver
The lamest thing (if I recall correctly) is Cena losing a match and being fired (?) and then just coming back. We didn’t even get Juan Cena!
Man the Nexus, look at that overpowered Squad, from Daniel Bryan to Wade Barret.
Ryanback so bitter.