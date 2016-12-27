Ryback Claims It Was John Cena Who Pulled The Plug On The Nexus

YouTube

Could this be the final Ryback story of 2016? Here’s hoping! We’ve definitely covered our fair share of Ryback rantings and ravings since he left WWE, but since With Spandex is the foremost BRING BACK THE NEXUS repository on the internet, you better believe we’re taking some time to talk about the latest bit of Skip Sheffield-certified Nexus gossip.

The large man previously used his podcast to talk about the first night the Nexus formed, but on episode 16 of his show, he clarified who was responsible for nerfing — and eventually, killing — the Nexus. In a case of art imitating life, Ryback claims John Cena was the man who ruined the group, both on television and behind the scenes.

“[The Nexus] was not used properly mainly because of John Cena. F–king marks, that’s your headline for the f–king week. And it’s a fact across the board. Everybody knows it and he did not want that to go any further than what it was going to go passed because it was working, because it was eight guys getting over naturally. That’s why. God forbid guys get over naturally. “That’s what happens when you get a noncompetitive athlete in the top position who’s not used to competing in real life. That’s what happens.”

But what happens when you find a stranger in the alps?

Six years is a long time. In wrestling, it’s basically an eternity. Since 2010, Daniel Bryan has been fired, came back, main evented WrestleMania, and retired. Triple H has gone from despised egomaniac who drove CM Punk out of the business to beloved patriarch of NXT and champion of indie darlings. And Cena has become a super worker who is dying for someone to step up and take his spot.

So yeah, I can believe that Cena was the guy who had the Nexus kicked to the curb in 2010 and 2011, but I can also believe that his viewpoint is drastically different these days. Six years in wrestling years is like 20 years in normal time. But one thing remains constant: Ryback is upset. It’s good to know that some things never change.

