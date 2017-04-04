The Revival Debuted On WWE Raw To Answer The New Day’s Open Challenge

USA Network

One of the least-expected main roster call-ups happened on WWE Raw on Monday night, as The Revival of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder debuted to answer an open challenge from The New Day. The first-ever two-time NXT Tag Team Champions entered to a riotous ovation from the Raw After WrestleMania crowd, which was extremely familiar with The Revival.

Dash and Dawson faced the team of Xavier Woods and Big E, and won with their finisher, the Shatter Machine. After the match, they also attacked Kofi Kingston, and injured his knee. Oh, and they also hate ice cream, apparently.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with them, Dash and Dawson have an old-school mentality of “no flips, just fists.” Originally billed as The Mechanics, they became cult heroes in NXT by redefining what tag team wrestlers can achieve as an art form. The two North Carolina natives have been teaming together in NXT since 2014. They’re your new favorite tag team, now and forever.

On Saturday night, they had what is apparently their NXT farewell match, as they lost a Triple Threat elimination match for the NXT Tag Team Championship against champs Authors of Pain and eternal enemies #DIY, with Dash and Dawson being the last team eliminated.