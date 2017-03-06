The Rock Had Massive Words Of Praise For Samoa Joe, Bayley And Others

WWE Network

Recently, The Rock stopped by WWE Raw. Not to appear on television, but to film scenes for a movie he’s executive producing (and to give CM Punk a phone call). He caught up with a lot of old friends, and interacted with other wrestlers for the first time. He also gave us a prime bit of perspective when it comes to Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Over the weekend, the Rock took to Instagram to post some mark photos he took with some of his favorite WWE performers, and to gush and gush about how much he loves them and how far they’ll all go (in his estimation).

He began with Bayley, talking about the respect he has for her, especially considering how much harder the wrestling life is for a woman. He also offered some very helpful advice on how to deal with his old nemesis (and Bayley’s mentor), Triple H.

He then moved on to Samoa Joe, a man whose entire career he says he’s followed. He said he’s confident that we will one day refer to Joe as WWE world champ. It’s certainly hard to get a higher endorsement than that from a figure as notable as the Rock.