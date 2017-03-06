The Rock Had Massive Words Of Praise For Samoa Joe, Bayley And Others

Recently, The Rock stopped by WWE Raw. Not to appear on television, but to film scenes for a movie he’s executive producing (and to give CM Punk a phone call). He caught up with a lot of old friends, and interacted with other wrestlers for the first time. He also gave us a prime bit of perspective when it comes to Universal Champion Kevin Owens.
Over the weekend, the Rock took to Instagram to post some mark photos he took with some of his favorite WWE performers, and to gush and gush about how much he loves them and how far they’ll all go (in his estimation).
He began with Bayley, talking about the respect he has for her, especially considering how much harder the wrestling life is for a woman. He also offered some very helpful advice on how to deal with his old nemesis (and Bayley’s mentor), Triple H.
Backstage at WWE events turn into cool special moments with superstars sharing very kind/inspiring words about how my career has inspired theirs. Grateful for their words. Great to meet (finally) The Champ herself, @itsmebayley. WWE life is a HARD life, and for the women superstars, it can be even harder. Mad respect and luv I have for them in this male dominated world. You're doing great Bayley! No substitute for hard work, so keep working hard and above all else have fun. And by fun, I mean when it's time to "do the honors" and drop the title, do like I did and look at Triple H, laugh and say "F*ck that noise, I ain't doing that bullshit tonight" and then walk away. Then come back with a big smile, give him a hug and say "Cool what's the finish?" #HaveFun 🤙🏾
He then moved on to Samoa Joe, a man whose entire career he says he’s followed. He said he’s confident that we will one day refer to Joe as WWE world champ. It’s certainly hard to get a higher endorsement than that from a figure as notable as the Rock.
Been following this man's wrestling career for years now. I'm very happy to see him (finally) in the WWE making a global name for himself. Many wrestling and fight historians will attest to this, that at one time in 1970's, pro wrestlers were some of the biggest and toughest men on the planet. Well before UFC and MMA made its worldwide footprint, there was a hard core wrestling style derived from "Catch wrestling" which then spawned lots of shoot styles in wrestling training. Samoa Joe reminds me of that rare legit tough MF throwback style of wrestler. Happy for him and his family. It's his time. He's earned it and one day we'll be referring to him as WWE World Champ. Keep kickin' ass Uso. #SamoaJoe #FutureChamp #Backstage #RAW
