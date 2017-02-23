The Rock was, of course, in the building and backstage for Monday night’s episode of Raw. And in between shooting scenes for his Paige-based movie and giving Vince McMahon palpitations by calling CM Punk from the middle of the ring after Raw went off the air, he was palling around and visiting with all of his old friends and colleagues.
One of those newer friends and colleagues is current Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who first struck up a hilarious Twitter friendship with The Rock back when he was one of the most popular indie wrestlers in the world, Kevin Steen. In 2012, The Great One had no idea who Kevin was. Five years later, he’s holding the top title in the company. Oh, and he beat John Cena in his first night on the main roster. You probably forgot about that part.
Anyway, The Rock took to Instagram to tell the tale of how he first heard about Kevin Owens, and how far the guy has come since then, which the snarkier fans among us tend to forget about from time to time.
Appreciate The Champ himself, Kevin Owens stopping by "The People's Hood" to say hello. People's Hood is the nickname for my dressing rooms. We had a good laugh about the story of when I was training for my WWE comeback and title run (2012) I was training with Kurt Hawkins and Joe Hennig. After our workout, me and Kurt were chopping it up about great independent wrestlers. I said "Dude I just saw this guy last night on YouTube named Kill Steen or something like that. He's amazing." Kurt said, "That's my good friend Kevin Owens". I said "We'll tell your friend he's bad ass and I hope WWE signs him." Now 5yrs later and relentless hard work, he's WWE Universal Champion. I like when good things happen to good hard working people. He's an asshole though for growing a better beard than I can. #RAW #StaplesCenter #PeoplesHood #UniversalChamp #KevinOwens #FightingWithMyFamily
Thanks for the awesome dose of perspective, Rock. And thanks for the added perspective that no matter how much life might get you down, just remember that The Rock can’t grow a beard.
