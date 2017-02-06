These A Capella And Melodica Versions Of WWE Themes Are Even Better Than The Real Thing

02.06.17

WWE

Any WWE fan worth their salt has at least one wrestler’s entrance theme on their phone or in iTunes or whatever it is you use to listen to music. It might be Bobby Roode’s theme, or any number of CFO$-penned ditties. Heck, it might even be the American Males theme song. It’s probably American Males. But get ready to replace everything on all of your devices with the new hotness: a capella wrestler themes.

An amazingly talented poster on r/SquaredCircle likes to stream and upload his WWE 2K17 playthroughs to YouTube, but he doesn’t want to continually get flagged for copyright violations due to music. So he discovered the perfect way around it: he created completely self-done versions of the theme songs, using only his voice and occasionally a melodica. The end result: PURE MAGIC.

Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

