WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Network

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 airs this Sunday, October 22, live on WWE Network. The show has gone through some drastic changes thanks to a viral infection spreading across the roster, so there’s no clue exactly what will happen.

Here’s the updated, announced card.

WWE TLC 2017 Card:

1. TLC Match: Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Kurt Angle vs. The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and Kane 2. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James 3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore 4. Asuka vs. Emma 5. The Demon Bálor vs. AJ Styles 6. Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander vs. The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher 7. Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

We’d link you to our predictions and analysis for the event, but those were outdated a few hours after we posted them. But hey, we’ll be here all night with reactions, results and silent prayers that Kurt Angle doesn’t try to moonsault off of anything and accidentally kill himself.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of our favorites in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Tables, Ladders and Chairs column. Enjoy the show, and try to remain calm if AJ Styles shows up in facepaint with a sheet over his head.