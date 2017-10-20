WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 airs this Sunday, October 22, live on WWE Network. The Raw-exclusive pay-per-view event in Minnesota not featuring a Brock Lesnar Universal title defense is headlined by The Shield taking on … pretty much everybody, as well as the main roster debut of Asuka and matches for the Cruiserweight and Raw Women’s Championships.

Here’s the complete WWE TLC ’17 card as we know it.

WWE TLC 2017 Card:

1. TLC Match: The Shield vs. The Miz, The Bar, Braun Strowman, and Kane 2. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James 3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore 4. Asuka vs. Emma 5. The Demon vs. Sister Abigail 6. Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander vs. The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher 7. Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

