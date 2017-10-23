WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 results. The show was headlined by Kurt Angle’s return to the ring as part of an 8-man TLC match, as well as the debut of Asuka and more. Be here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE TLC 2017 column.

WWE TLC 2017 Results:

– Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox. Banks won by submission with the Banks Statement.

1. Asuka defeated Emma. This was Asuka’s main roster debut. Asuka won a hard-fought match with a kick to the head and an Asuka Lock.

WWE Network

– Elias tried to perform a song, but Jason Jordan threw vegetables at him.

2. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann defeated The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher. Alexander pinned Kendrick after a Lumbar Check.

3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Mickie James. Bliss feigned an injury, allowing her to yank James into the middle turnbuckle by her arm and hit a DDT to retain the championship. After the match, James cut a tearful promo thanking the WWE Universe.