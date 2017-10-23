Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 results. The show was headlined by Kurt Angle’s return to the ring as part of an 8-man TLC match, as well as the debut of Asuka and more. Be here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE TLC 2017 column.
WWE TLC 2017 Results:
– Kickoff Match: Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox. Banks won by submission with the Banks Statement.
1. Asuka defeated Emma. This was Asuka’s main roster debut. Asuka won a hard-fought match with a kick to the head and an Asuka Lock.
– Elias tried to perform a song, but Jason Jordan threw vegetables at him.
2. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann defeated The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher. Alexander pinned Kendrick after a Lumbar Check.
3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Mickie James. Bliss feigned an injury, allowing her to yank James into the middle turnbuckle by her arm and hit a DDT to retain the championship. After the match, James cut a tearful promo thanking the WWE Universe.
The main event was awesome.
As a No DQ match or for a house show, sure. As a TLC match, not so much. Not sure how much it actually changed with Kurt replacing Roman. We all know how much the “E” loves the injured performer has to be medically escorted from the match only to return perfectly healthy trope, and Roman’s done that a time or two already, so I doubt the details or story of the match changed much with the sub. Just pacing more than likely. Still, no reason why that should have been a TLC match since the major prop was a garbage truck. For some reason.
What a surreal show.
Pretty good show, all things considered with the last minute changes and the card. My only complaints are the first 2 Elias segments as filler, and Asuka should’ve just murdered Emma. Reminded me of Shinsukes first match against Ziggler. Emma got way too much offense in. However, this is one of the few PPVs where I can say I think every match had the right winner.
I was thinking that too. I was watching the match thinking are they trying to get Emma over here?
They actually called the final move the triple powerbomb instead of the Shield Bomb.