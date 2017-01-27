Triple H Is ‘Not Happy’ With The Current State Of NXT

For longtime fans of NXT, WWE’s third brand has been going through some definite growing pains ever since the WWE Draft last summer. After building up a couple years of white-hot, deeply beloved homegrown talent, the top acts and at least a third of NXT’s roster was called up to Raw and Smackdown over the course of 2016.
During that time, NXT has instead become a home to huge independent stars, and talent like Bobby Roode and Eric Young, who are nearly synonymous with … another company. The homegrown stars that are still around are still trying to find the missing components for the “star” part of “homegrown star.”
It’s not entirely bad, of course … in fact, it’s not even mostly bad. NXT is still very watchable, and fun a lot of the time. And they’ve got the Revival, which is one of the very best things about pro wrestling right now. But if you’re frustrated with the state of NXT, you’re not alone. NXT’s commander-in-chief, Triple H, is right there with you. From a conference call on Thursday that he presided over to hype up NXT TakeOver: San Antonio:
“When you have a network, and you’re trying to create value for that network, and give people reasons to have it, you have to weigh that heavily. I think NXT has the potential to be a lot of things. Where it sits is not 100 percent my decision. I know those conversations have happened.
“There are some things and some changes that I’m hopeful will happen sooner than later that will expand it and make the show better.
“I’m not happy with where [NXT] is right now by far. I want it to be much better than it is, but it’s a rebuilding process. All these things going on, they all make changes in the ecosystem. Where everything lands at the end of the day is a moving target.”
I don’t know what he’s talking about; this week’s episode of NXT featured both Kona Reeves AND Chris Atkins. I kid! But like I said, it’s far from all bad over in NXT. I’d put it at 80-20 “good,” if not more. It just doesn’t feel like the same NXT where we watched Tyler Breeze, the Four Horsewomen, Adrian Neville, and Tyson Kidd. But Triple H wants it to get better, and you can rest assured he won’t quit until it’s close to his vision of it.
This is what we call a “happy problem.” Hunter made a roster so undeniable that WWE had to have it. Now he gets to try to do it all over again. Hopefully the next “true” generation of NXT will be as fun to watch and give us as many great memories as the last generation.
Would love to see them bring some main roster talent to NXT full-time, like they did years ago. I feel like that would help the company in multiple directions.
Yeah, I think that’s where the brand split doubly hurt them. It raided their roster and it, theoretically, gave more opportunities to more people that would have been in the Tyson Kidd Zone and were free to spend time in NXT. That theoretically of course means that the Vaudevillians, Breezango, Ascension, Bo Dallas, Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara still are pretty much afterthoughts. Let them, and some of the Cruiserweights who are adrift, go down to NXT and do something more than three-minute matches.
Also, character development. Less Steve Cutlers and more No Way Jose’s, even if that doesn’t always translate to the main roster.
And make the TV matches matter. That Revival/DIY rematch was the best match on weekly NXT in a long time, in part because it actually felt important. The TakeOver’s are great and I understand you have to save stuff for them, but let’s at least get more longer and competitive matches on the show. The influx of women’s wrestlers they just signed should greatly help with that.
God, can PLEASE get Goldust down into NXT? That would be amazing for him and the brand. Put Axel there too and maybe send Breezy back for a bit. Just saying.
This is what I don’t understand: you have a limited number of tv spots on Raw and Smackdown, and you have a lot of under-utilized performers who end up just knocking around. Why then do you have a squash-match with some “local” talent that lasts 1 minute?
Also, what’s the sense in bringing up Ascension, Vaudevillans, Tyler Breeze, and just have them be dog shit? They build a following in NXT and they go up and they turn them into dog food. If I was HHH, I’d be pissed too. You spend the time developing them and making them pop and then they languish when they move up.