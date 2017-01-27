WWE Network

Trish Stratus may be retired from wrestling and enjoying life as a Hall of Famer and yoga magnate or whatever, but she still very much keeps her finger on the pulse of what’s going on in WWE. She just gave birth to a daughter, but was back in wrestling news and rumors back in November, when reports said the native Canadian was WWE’s first choice to have a match against Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, before they eventually went with Mickie James.

Stratus was a guest on the Ross Report this week, and she set the record straight about whether Mickie was just a backup plan because WWE was unable to achieve Stratusfaction.

“No, I did not [get approached], actually, that was a big rumor that even my team, my staff, was asking me.” Stratus added, “there were no plans whatsoever to do anything. It seems, obviously… no. I mean, they had not asked me. And, at that point, I mean, I was backstage. I did go backstage and I was about seven months pregnant. I was seven-and-a-half months pregnant. There was really nothing that could have been done at that point. “So no, they had never talked to me about that. But they had known I was pregnant too. There was some talk a few months earlier about doing something with them, just collaborating on something. And so they all knew I was pregnant. So that was just a full-blown rumor. It wasn’t anything they had thought about doing and then didn’t work out, and then, they got Mickey and all that stuff. No, Mickie [James] was the girl for that match.”

A wrestling rumor being wrong? Well, I never! Of course, it is possible that some people were seriously kicking it around in NXT creative before it got run up the flagpole and the idea was met with a, “she’s pregnant, pal.” But I’m just speculating there. Playing Meltzer’s advocate, if you will.

