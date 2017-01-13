Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tugboat Has Been Hospitalized

WWE Network

Well, we certainly wish we had better news for you before this three-day weekend, but we play the hand we’re dealt, I suppose. We earlier brought you news of Perry Saturn’s ailments and financial woes, and now, just a day after we informed you that he’s being rumored for a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, former WWE and WCW wrestler Fred Ottman has been hospitalized.

Ottman, who is 60 years old, is best known to wrestling fans either as Tugboat, Typhoon, or The Shockmaster. On Wednesday, Ottman’s wife, Sheila, posted news that he had been hospitalized and is “weak and sick but will be better in a few days.”

Sheila wrote on her own Facebook page that he was hospitalized due to a “scary” infection, but later posted that he was alert and talking as of Thursday morning.

Per Sheila’s posts, anyone who wishes to send him a letter or get well card can do so at the following address:

St. Anthony’s Hospital

c/o Fred Ottman

145 5th Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

We wish Fred a speedy recovery and hope he can make it back home soon. If you’re moved to do so, make sure to tell the Tugger that you love him.