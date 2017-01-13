Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tugboat Has Been Hospitalized

#WWE
Author Profile Picture
Editor
01.13.17

WWE Network

Well, we certainly wish we had better news for you before this three-day weekend, but we play the hand we’re dealt, I suppose. We earlier brought you news of Perry Saturn’s ailments and financial woes, and now, just a day after we informed you that he’s being rumored for a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, former WWE and WCW wrestler Fred Ottman has been hospitalized.

Ottman, who is 60 years old, is best known to wrestling fans either as Tugboat, Typhoon, or The Shockmaster. On Wednesday, Ottman’s wife, Sheila, posted news that he had been hospitalized and is “weak and sick but will be better in a few days.”

Sheila wrote on her own Facebook page that he was hospitalized due to a “scary” infection, but later posted that he was alert and talking as of Thursday morning.

Per Sheila’s posts, anyone who wishes to send him a letter or get well card can do so at the following address:

St. Anthony’s Hospital
c/o Fred Ottman
145 5th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

We wish Fred a speedy recovery and hope he can make it back home soon. If you’re moved to do so, make sure to tell the Tugger that you love him.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSNatural DisastersTHE SHOCKMASTERTUGBOATTYPHOONWWE
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 day ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP