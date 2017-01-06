YouTube

We’re just a week away from the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion Tournament, and the surprise developments have already begun with yesterday’s announcement that Mark Andrews would be joining the fray. We may not know what’s going to happen to the title or these wrestlers when the tournament is over, but now we know who for sure, for realsies is going to be fighting for the belt … mostly.

On Friday, WWE encouraged fans to “meet” the 16 official competitors for the tournament, although there are only 15 profiles currently listed on WWE.com’s UK Champion Tournament section.

Interestingly, the addition of Andrews wasn’t the only tweak. The final lineup of participants in the tournament (as of right now) is as follows:

Trent Seven

Danny Burch

H.C. Dyer

Pete Dunne

Wolfgang

Jordan Devlin

Sam Gradwell

Tyler Bate

James Drake

Tyson T-Bone

Joseph Conners

Dan Moloney

Roy Johnson

Mark Andrews

Saxon Huxley

If you’ll recall, there were originally 18 names announced at the initial press conference at the tournament, which included two alternates. Andrews was not one of the initial names, and neither was Danny Burch, who has been enhancement talent in NXT off and on for some time now. Wrestlers originally announced for the tournament who don’t appear in the UK tournament section of the website are Tucker, Jack Starz, Chris Tyler, Ringo Ryan, and Tiger Ali.

It’s extremely likely that the men who aren’t listed are still going to be available as alternates, and of course there is still that sixteenth spot to fill. Perhaps there will be one last blockbuster name to come at the last instant? Zack Sabre Jr., perhaps? Or maybe even the one and only Jack Gallagher? Well, a boy can dream, anyway.