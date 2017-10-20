WWE’s Plans For A Weekly U.K. Division Show May Not Be Dead Yet

WWE

Ever since the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament way back in January, there’s been talk of WWE doing an ongoing U.K. series of some kind, possibly on the WWE Network in the 205 Live style. But 205 Live hasn’t exactly set the world on fire, and with talk of WWE looking for ways to save money, the chances for an ongoing U.K. show have begun to look pretty slim.

But according to PWInsider.com, WWE is now pitching the series to U.K. broadcasters, including ITV. This could be the perfect solution. A deal to broadcast on regular television in the U.K. would help pay for the show, which the rest of us could presumably still watch on the Network. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate were born to be stars, and any British TV exec ought to be able to see that.

The specific mention of ITV is interesting, because they’ve previously toyed with bringing back British wrestling mainstay World of Sport, which was so important to U.K. wrestling that it crippled the entire scene when its 20-year run ended in 1985. British wrestling has been reinvigorated in recent years by Progress and other promotions, which is something both ITV and WWE have been looking for ways to cash in on.