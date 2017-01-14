WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Results 1/14/17

#WWE
Author Profile Picture
Senior Editor, Sports
01.14.17

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Night One results. The WWE Network-exclusive show featured all eight matches in the first round of the two-day tournament to crown the first-ever WWE UK Champion.

The tournament continues — and concludes — tomorrow.

WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Night One results:

— Triple H opened the show, as is the custom.

1. Trent Seven defeated H.C. Dyer. Seven won with a Rainmaker lariat to get the pinfall.

2. Jordan Devlin defeated Danny Burch. Burch got a nasty legitimate cut on the back of his head, so the referee counted Burch’s shoulders down after Devlin hit a roundhouse kick/enzuigiri, even though Burch may have kicked out at two. It was essentially a blood stoppage, but Devlin was officially announced as the winer by pinfall.

— After the match, Burch attempted to shake Devlin’s hand, but Devlin laid him out.

3. Sam Gradwell defeated Saxon Huxley. Gradwell won by pinfall after a top-rope diving headbutt.

4. Pete Dunne defeated Roy Johnson. Dunne got the pin after the Drop Dead (pumphandle flatliner).

5. Wolfgang defeated Tyson T-Bone. Wolfgang hit a swanton bomb to get the pin.

6. Joseph Conners defeated James Drake. Conners won via pinfall after the Don’t Look Down (cradle DDT).

7. Mark Andrews defeated Dan Moloney. Andrews hit the shooting star press to get the pin.

8. Tyler Bate defeated Tucker. Bate got the pinfall victory after the Tyler Driver 97 (Tiger Driver).

Here are the Round Two matchups that will take place on Sunday, in addition to the semi-finals and finals:

Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang
Jordan Devlin vs. Tyler Bate
Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners
Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSUNITED KINGDOM CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENTWWEWWE PPV RESULTS
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 22 hours ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 6 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP