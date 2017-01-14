WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Results 1/14/17

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Night One results. The WWE Network-exclusive show featured all eight matches in the first round of the two-day tournament to crown the first-ever WWE UK Champion.

The tournament continues — and concludes — tomorrow.

WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Night One results:

— Triple H opened the show, as is the custom.

1. Trent Seven defeated H.C. Dyer. Seven won with a Rainmaker lariat to get the pinfall.

2. Jordan Devlin defeated Danny Burch. Burch got a nasty legitimate cut on the back of his head, so the referee counted Burch’s shoulders down after Devlin hit a roundhouse kick/enzuigiri, even though Burch may have kicked out at two. It was essentially a blood stoppage, but Devlin was officially announced as the winer by pinfall.

— After the match, Burch attempted to shake Devlin’s hand, but Devlin laid him out.

3. Sam Gradwell defeated Saxon Huxley. Gradwell won by pinfall after a top-rope diving headbutt.

4. Pete Dunne defeated Roy Johnson. Dunne got the pin after the Drop Dead (pumphandle flatliner).

5. Wolfgang defeated Tyson T-Bone. Wolfgang hit a swanton bomb to get the pin.

6. Joseph Conners defeated James Drake. Conners won via pinfall after the Don’t Look Down (cradle DDT).

7. Mark Andrews defeated Dan Moloney. Andrews hit the shooting star press to get the pin.

8. Tyler Bate defeated Tucker. Bate got the pinfall victory after the Tyler Driver 97 (Tiger Driver).

Here are the Round Two matchups that will take place on Sunday, in addition to the semi-finals and finals:

Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

Jordan Devlin vs. Tyler Bate

Mark Andrews vs. Joseph Conners

Pete Dunne vs. Sam Gradwell