Here at With Spandex, we love wrestling themes, but we also love bad wrestling themes. Thankfully, we’re about to get the best of both worlds. Are you upset you’ve never been able to get a lossless version of Papa Shango’s theme song? How about Big Boss Man’s? Or Jake The Snake’s? Well, you’re in a bunch of luck, my friend.

According to PWInsider, WWE is getting ready to release a new digital compilation album entitled Uncaged II, which like its predecessor will feature exclusively tracks that have never before been officially released, and have instead been relegated to you having to dig for them on YouTube. Here’s the full track listing for the album, which will be released on iTunes on March 17:

Dam-Nation (Rob Van Dam)

Guard (Big Boss Man)

Lie Cheat Steal (Eddie Guerrero)

Trust Me (Jake “the Snake” Roberts)

Bangers (The Headbangers)

Shango Tango (Papa Shango)

Ticking Timebomb (Brian Pillman)

Snow-Man (Al Snow)

Pretty Mean Sister (Jacqueline)

Danger in the Jungle (Haku)

Radicalz (The Radicalz)

Storm (Texas Tornado)

Dragon (Ultimo Dragon)

Bam Bam (Bam Bam Bigelow)

Desert Soldier (Colonel Mustafa with General Adnan)

And Then There Was Darkness (WrestleMania 31) [feat. Shaman’s Harvest]

Sometimes, when you find out the names of theme songs, it can be pretty harrowing. Like that moment just then when you found out that Jacqueline’s theme was called “Pretty Mean Sister,” and then you were reminded of the Pretty Mean Sisters stable, and now you’re rocking back and forth in the corner sobbing, because most of the Attitude Era just stank on ice and no one ever talks about it.

Also of note: Haku’s theme, “Danger in the Jungle,” which is empirically and historically THE WORST POSSIBLE PLACE TO EXPERIENCE DANGER. And the “Shango Tango” certainly SOUNDS nice, but before you know it you’re puking green stuff and having to fight John Constantine. And nobody wants either of those things.