WWE Has Announced The Full Brackets And Matchups For The UK Champion Tournament

01.10.17

We’re now just a few days away from the WWE United Kingdom Champion Tournament, and all of the pieces are beginning to fall into place before the first-ever UK Champion is crowned. We still don’t know what’s going to become of the title — or the competitors — after the tournament wraps, but after some last-minute roster shuffling and additions, we now know who will be fighting whom this weekend. In the first round, at least.

On Monday, WWE finally gave us a definitive structure, as WWE.com released the full bracket and all of the first round matchups for the tournament. Here’s the full bracket, for your perusal:

And the first round matchups:

Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer
Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

The first night of the tournament, on Saturday, will feature these eight first-round matches, while Sunday’s conclusion will feature the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals (and possibly a non-tournament match, if those seven matches aren’t enough). The interesting thing about how the brackets are laid out is that the right side SUPER looks set up for a Mark Andrews vs. Pete Dunne semifinal match, while Trent Seven looks like the favorite on the left side. Of course, a lot of us sure had plenty of thoughts about people coasting to the finals in the Cruiserweight Classic bracket, and then all of a sudden we were watching Gran Metalik vs. TJ Perkins.

Regardless, if the UK Tournament is handled anything like the CWC was (and less like the Raw version of the cruiserweights has been), this should be a totally enjoyable couple of days of pro wrestling, and we’ll all end up with a bunch of new favorite wrestlers as a result.

Both days of the tournament will begin at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. GMT) on WWE Network, January 14 and 15.

