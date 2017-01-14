WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Open Discussion Thread

The WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, the first of its name, airs Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15, live on WWE Network. The two-day event features 16 men (barring the use of alternates) duking it out for the chance to become the first-ever UK Champion.

As always, we’ll be here all weekend making jokes, reacting to the matches and sharing the results. Here are the complete Round One matches as we know them and expect them to go down on Saturday. Please feel free to use the comment section for both days of this very unique tournament.

WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Round One matches:

1. Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

2. Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

3. Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

4. Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

5. Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

6. James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

7. Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

8. Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

Please stretch out and explore the space all weekend, and invite your friends to come join the patented With Spandex fun. Enjoy the show, even if you may not know your cruiserweights from your bruiserweights, your Tuckers from your T-Bones, or even where in the UK Wales might happen to be. Suggested refreshment if you hold a viewing party: Moloney sandwiches.

