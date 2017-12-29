WWE Revealed The Full Bracket For The United States Championship Tournament

#WWE
12.29.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

YouTube/WWE

Daniel Bryan opened Smackdown Live on Tuesday with the announcement of a tournament that would crown a new United States Champion. Strangely, fans had to wait a couple more days to find out the full field of who is actually in that tournament

Former United States Champion Dolph Ziggler abandoned the title just a few days after he won it from Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode in an entertaining triple threat match at Clash of Champions. The storyline here is a little disjointed, but Roode and Corbin have been feuding with each other over the United States Championship for several weeks, only to have Ziggler shoehorned into the feud for no discernable reason before suddenly winning the title at Clash of Champions.

Ziggler left the title in the middle of the ring last week, after telling WWE fans that they don’t deserve him as their champion. Ziggler teased his WWE exit, as he’s been known to do, and in an effort to “give the fans something to remember me by,” Ziggler walked out, leaving the title behind. Before announcing the tournament on Tuesday, Bryan revealed that he “couldn’t get ahold of Ziggler all week,” so they are moving forward without him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Best Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 55 mins ago
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 1 hour ago
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 1 day ago 64 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP