WWE Raw Will Be Commercial-Free On Christmas Day, Kind Of

If you didn’t currently have any Christmas plans and you’re reading this article about pro wrestling on a wrestling website, then boy, have I got good news for you!

You may have noticed that, unlike most years, this year Christmas Day actually falls on a Monday. And also unlike most years, WWE is actually going to do a full, live episode of Raw … one that actually includes the return of none other than John Cena. You know. the guy who was most recently seen on WWE television as part of Team Smackdown. DON’T WORRY ABOUT THAT PART; IT’S JOHN CENA.