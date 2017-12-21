WWE Raw Will Be Commercial-Free On Christmas Day, Kind Of

If you didn’t currently have any Christmas plans and you’re reading this article about pro wrestling on a wrestling website, then boy, have I got good news for you!
You may have noticed that, unlike most years, this year Christmas Day actually falls on a Monday. And also unlike most years, WWE is actually going to do a full, live episode of Raw … one that actually includes the return of none other than John Cena. You know. the guy who was most recently seen on WWE television as part of Team Smackdown. DON’T WORRY ABOUT THAT PART; IT’S JOHN CENA.
This is definitely a USA Network thing and not WWE, but I still feel pretty terrible for everyone involved (wrestlers, arena staff, etc). And now they aren’t even maximizing the revenue that surely drove them to this stupid decision. Just heartless.
Wrestling promotions would/have hold events on Christmas Day because they bring in the money. This isn’t anything new.
In the territory days they would always have Christmas shows. It was actually one of their biggest nights of the year.
The WWF used to run a lot of shows in Canada when I was kid around this time. They’d take advantage of Boxing Day up here and run a show in Toronto or Hamilton when everyone was off.
The NBA has Christmas games every year.
Why is there a picture of a Smackdown team when the headline says Raw?
I can’t wait til Monday when Cena puts himself in the triple threat main event at the Royal Rumble.
“commercial-free” = Enzo returns to RAW to f’ a bucket of KFC chicken in a backstage skit.
I can think of little worse to do on Christmas night than taking myself, family or no family, to an episode of Raw that’s probably more like four hours once you factor in pre- and post-show dark matches, plus the travel either side.
I mean, are they really going to get a live crowd for this? Or are we more likely to see a bunch or (nearly) Empty Arena matches take place?
I’ll be watching, primarily because we’ve got Christmas dinner this year, it starts at 4 and I’m hoping everyone will be rolling by 8. Nobody in my family likes to stay around til late at night when they could go home and let the standing rib roast digest.
I’m going to be at the New Years Day Raw. Gonna be in the front row. Soooo excited! :D