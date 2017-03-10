Vickie Guerrero Says She Was Always A Good Sport Thanks To Dusty Rhodes

In these heady days of Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley running WWE Raw, former general manager and all-time heat generator Vickie Guerrero is sorely, desperately missed. She’s just off enjoying life outside of the wrestling business, and few people have earned it more than her. She suffered a lot of indignities in her WWE career, but somehow she always took it in stride.

Over at Pressbox Online, former WWE creative member Kevin Eck had a Q&A with Vickie, and when asked about her favorite moments or memories, she not only had what some fans would consider a private answer, but shared some advice that Dusty Rhodes gave her. It was advice that always allowed her to have fun at her job, and it’s great.

KE: What are some of your favorite angles or moments from your time in WWE?

VG: The food fights were fun. I was always a good sport. Dusty Rhodes was the one who told me, “Do everything with a good heart. If you’re having fun, say yes to it and give it a hundred percent, and it’ll reflect in your work.” A lot of people would say, “No, I’m not going to do this or that,” but I never said no to anything that was written for me for that night, whether it be a food fight or the Hog Pen Match in a formal dress, which was ridiculous, but I always gave a hundred percent. My favorite times were working with Edge — getting married, getting divorced. I also had a great time working with Dolph Ziggler. He’s such a talented guy. Getting Tombstoned by The Undertaker was a memorable moment. Working with the McMahons and Triple H in the ring was an honor. A lot of people can’t say they got to work a promo in the ring with the McMahons, and that was the highlight of my career.

That’s so great, and so in keeping with the idea of Dusty Rhodes that I think most of us keep in our heads and our hearts. He was a man of great kindness, and that kindness continues to inspire people to this day. I know that’s some pretty dang phenomenal advice that I’ll try to take to heart in my own life and career.

