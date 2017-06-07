A Study On WWE Viewer Demographics Showed An Interesting Trend

WWE Raw ratings have been trending downward over the past few years (well, over the past decade, but let’s be constructive here). We knew that. We also knew that television is an extremely different place than it was back during the Monday Night Wars, when WWE and WCW went head-to-head every week in a grab for the majority of the pro wrestling viewing audience. It’s practically a different medium.
But the ratings still matter to advertisers, and to networks. The USA Network likes being able to boast about Raw and Smackdown winning the cable ratings for the night, and they definitely notice when that doesn’t happen. All that is to say that while ratings have been going down bit by bit, the large contingent of hardcore fans continues to watch. But the people who comprise that hardcore contingent of viewers looks very different than it did 10 years ago.
If you recall, the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era were followed by what many fans derisively referred to as “The PG Era,” when WWE pretty much got away from salacious and scandalous storylines altogether in favor of poop and fart jokes, no more blood, less violence, and more family-friendly fare in general. We’re into a new era now (or New Era, if you will), and some of that edge and attitude has returned. It’s a more adult product now than it was a few years ago. And there’s a very pertinent reason for that.
Magna Global conducted a new study for SportsBusiness Daily Global, and they found that the median age of pro wrestling viewers has increased over the past 16 years. Actually, that’s an understatement. The median age has doubled in that time. In the year 2000, the median age — the midpoint of the spread of viewers watching pro wrestling — was 28. The median age in 2006 was 33, and in 2016, the median age jumped all the way up to 54. That increase of 24 years in median age is the biggest jump among all sports by quite some margin. The next-biggest increase was the median age of NHL viewers, which has increased by 16 years in that time.
This data all indicates that fans who got into wrestling during the Attitude Era stuck around, and that kids don’t make up as much of the audience as they used to. The diehards remain the diehards, but they’re aging along with the product, while WWE is having a harder time in the past 16 years bringing in new young viewers as a new generation of fans. Maybe it’s time to hit the reset button on Bayley and give it another shot.
Haven’t we been through the WWE’s version of a life cycle a couple of times now?
1980s-Early 90s: For Kids
Mid 90s: For Tweens & Teens
Late 90s – Mid 00’s: For Young Adults
Mid 00’s-Early 10’s: For Kids & Tweens
Mid 10’s: For Teens & Young Adults
~2020: For Kids & Tweens (or so could be predicted)
The cycle’s faster now, because everything is, and there’s no real distinction anymore between things for “teens” and things for a slightly older audience (there used to be a much more distinct cultural gulf). There’s also obviously a period of transition between distinct demographic focusing, so don’t read what’s outlined above as though things ever changed overnight sometime in the described window. That’s not what I’m trying to get across.
The general idea is that you have to reset and rebuild your audience on something resembling a cycle once older fans start to go away. In other words, you have to start getting new people to tune in, and then when you finally get them tuning in, you can grow the relative maturity of your storytelling along with your audience. If this is conceptually blowing past you and you need an easy analogue, Harry Potter did the same thing for its audience- it just obviously only got one real cycle.
In WWE’s case, they may be counting on the cycle being relative to when people who watched WWE as kids, start having kids. Same deal as when popular 80s toys came back right around when kids born in the 80s starting having kids of their own. It’s not exactly a science, but it’s not a totally ineffective marketing strategy either. Parents want to share with their kids what *they* enjoyed as kids, and that’s the bottom line.
Not to be overly pendantic, but – if over the last 16 years the median viewer age has increased by 26 years, that means either:
* fans who got into wrestling during the attitude era have *not* stuck around (by a long shot); or
* WWE has brought in a ton of new elderly fans, skewing the distribution
Given that ratings are down, I think the first is more likely than the second.
Look at the “median age” for college sports fans. No one over the age of 40 gives a fuck about college sports unless it’s a hot tournament, features their alma mater or they have a bet on a game.
Nielsen data is nearly worthless in 2017 and only proves that old people are the only ones sitting around watching TV all day.
Ratings are down and the product isn’t as popular as it used to be, but everyone knows that. This “factoid” is meaningless.
While what you say isn’t wrong, WWE’s demographic is still aging at a higher rate than any other sport, relative to Nielsen viewers.
What this article proves is that Stockholm Syndrome doesn’t wear off.