There are many things to be thankful for right now in pro wrestling. You can be thankful for Bray Wyatt and Kevin Owens: world champions. You can be thankful for Lucha Underground. You can be thankful for John Cena finally embracing his inner asshole and becoming an in-canon outer asshole. And as always, you can be thankful that Mick Foley will never have any reservations about dishing the backstage dirt on Vince McMahon‘s proclivities.

Mick was a guest on this week’s Making Their Way To The Ring with Lilian Garcia, and he gave a perfect encapsulation of how hands-on Vince is, and how specifically he wants his chosen terms and buzzwords to be handled. And he’s not even going to let an enormous hillbilly bitten by a radioactive swamp monster like Braun Strowman get away with tossing around a stray word.

“I was about to go out there a couple weeks ago, and I heard Braun Strowman say, I want a title shot. Mr. McMahon’s behind the curtain, at the board watching the monitor, and he goes, oh god, it’s not a title shot. I was thinking to myself, then what is it? That’s exactly what I would go to call it when I would go out there. You want a title shot? He’s like, it’s a title match. It’s a match! So if you ever wonder what it’s like to see a six-foot-eight, three hundred pound behemoth get chewed out, you should’ve been there.”

So let this be a lesson to all prospective WWE employees: make sure you know the terms, and don’t you dare use the wrong ones around Vincent K. McMahon, or he’ll be up in your grill like his name was George Foreman. NO SHOTS; MATCHES. NO BELTS; CHAMPIONSHIPS. NO “CHANGING HANDS”; WINNING. HE’S GONNA HE’S GONNA HE’S GONNA PYUUUUUUUKE.