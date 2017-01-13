YouTube

We already had confirmation that Vince McMahon insists on there being pee-pee and poo-poo jokes in his television product whenever humanly possible. But now thanks to his former right-hand man, Bruce Prichard, we also know that Vince is such a consummate professional that he’ll power through anything on TV, even if his pants are visibly full of accidental poop.

On a recent edition of Prichard’s Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard podcast, the onetime Brother Love talked about why Vince hated War Games (mostly because WCW came up with it, nothing surprising there), but he also far more interestingly talked about the time Vince McMahon accidentally pooped in his pants at Smackdown, then went out and appeared on television anyway. With poop in his pants.

“Well, he sharted, okay? He was going to fart and he sh*t. And he walks up the stairs to ‘gorilla’ and says, ‘Bruce, come here, pal.’ And I went, ‘yeah?’ And he lifted his jacket up and he says, ‘do you see anything?’ And I said, ‘yeah, you sh*t your pants.’ ‘Goddamnit! How about now?’ And he let his jacket down and I couldn’t see it. And he said, ‘do you think they’ll be able to tell?’ And I said, ‘I think if you keep your jacket on, you’ll be alright, buddy.’ “This was the last thing of the night, right before he went out. No, he went out and came back and took them off and, I guess, cleaned up. And Hunter chased Jerry Brisco around with the sh*tty underwear, and he put on some warmup pants.”

The matter-of-factness about the whole thing is really what sells it, in my opinion. Just the blasé attitude of “Oh, and then Triple H chased an elderly man around an arena with his boss’ poop.” Prichard’s story is very similar to one that Jim Ross shared on Opie and Anthony back in 2014, although SOME of the details are just different enough to think … maybe that was a DIFFERENT time Vince crapped his pants?