USA Network Has Released The Full Programming Details For ‘WWE Week’

#WWE
12.05.17 37 mins ago 2 Comments

Youtube

The USA Network and WWE are working together once again to put together a “WWE Week” of programming, featuring eight hours of new WWE content, along with a guest appearance from a WWE Superstar on a USA show. I guess characters really are welcome!

This has become something of an annual tradition, where WWE content dominates USA Network during a week in December. Here’s how the schedule looks.

Monday, December 11 – Monday Night Raw from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio at 8 p.m. ET. Already announced for the show is Braun Strowman vs. Kane in a huge grudge match that has been building for months, beginning when Kane put Strowman in a garbage truck at TLC in October.

Tuesday, December 12 – Smackdown Live from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio at 8 p.m. ET. Nothing has been announced yet. Since Smackdown airs on Tuesday night, they will likely set up something big to capitalize on WWE Week.

Wednesday, December 13 – For first time ever, NXT will air a one-hour episode on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET that was recently taped at Full Sail University in Orlando.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSUSA NETWORKWWE

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP