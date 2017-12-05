USA Network Has Released The Full Programming Details For ‘WWE Week’

Youtube

The USA Network and WWE are working together once again to put together a “WWE Week” of programming, featuring eight hours of new WWE content, along with a guest appearance from a WWE Superstar on a USA show. I guess characters really are welcome!

This has become something of an annual tradition, where WWE content dominates USA Network during a week in December. Here’s how the schedule looks.

Monday, December 11 – Monday Night Raw from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio at 8 p.m. ET. Already announced for the show is Braun Strowman vs. Kane in a huge grudge match that has been building for months, beginning when Kane put Strowman in a garbage truck at TLC in October.

Tuesday, December 12 – Smackdown Live from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio at 8 p.m. ET. Nothing has been announced yet. Since Smackdown airs on Tuesday night, they will likely set up something big to capitalize on WWE Week.

Wednesday, December 13 – For first time ever, NXT will air a one-hour episode on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET that was recently taped at Full Sail University in Orlando.