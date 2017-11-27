There Are Conflicting Reports About WWE Having A Women’s Royal Rumble Match In 2018

Back in July, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE was considering a women’s Royal Rumble match for the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV. Then came last week, when the women’s divisions of both Raw and Smackdown got an infusion of new blood from the return of Paige and the arrival of NXT call-ups Mandy Rose, Sasha Deville, Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan.

With each brand’s women beaten down by an invading goth-brawler-blonde trio, many fans speculated that this was the beginning of the build to that Rumble match. Luckily, the waters have not been made any less muddy by the dreaded conflicting reports.

Dave Meltzer recently said on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has no plans for a women’s Rumble. Meanwhile, UK news source The Sun says that WWE is not only planning the match, they’re on the verge of announcing it will happen. The Sun also insinuates that the planned women’s Rumble would have different rules than the men’s Rumble, which might essentially make it a battle royal with the Royal Rumble branding.

