Watch Stephanie McMahon Announce WWE’s First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE women have made a whole lot of history over the past couple of years, most recently with the first-ever WWE women’s wrestling match in Abu Dhabi.
In the main event of Monday’s WWE Raw, the Absolution stable of Paige, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose took on Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James. The match itself ended in disqualification when it broke down into an all-out brawl, and the six women were soon joined by the rest of the women’s division, as Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Asuka, Alicia Fox, and Alexa Bliss also hit the ring and entered the fray.
That’s when Stephanie McMahon’s music hit and she made her way to the ring, where she stopped the violence and talked about all of the accomplishments the women have made since the beginning of the Women’s Revolution. And then she dropped the bombshell.
First the Diva’s Revolution, now this. Is there nothing Stephanie McMahon can’t do?
So tommorow night the Riott Squadd gets jumped by the lockeroom and then Shane comes out and announces the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match?
What are the odds Stephanie enters and wins the damn thing lol they gotta be at least 50 50
So this year’s Royal Rumble is going to be 9 hours long?
It’s already close to 9 hours long, better make it a perfect 10 for good measure. *stare off into oblivion, transport self to 1999*
Confirmed: Tye Dillinger is winning the Royal Rumble in the 10th hour of the show.
An early congrats to James Ellsworth, the First Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match Winner!
If WWE knew all that it would take for Absolution to stop being agents of chaos and get back to being friendly with the rest of the women’s roster was this announcement they should have made it much earlier.
Actually they never buddied up, they just stood still. If you look closely the 3 of them never interact with anyone else until Steph makes them all raise their hands. Foxxy does immediately look to Paige after the announcement but she makes no moves towards her, which is a little sad really. Also props to Paige for being the only one who kept selling like she had just been in a brawl.
There are pictures of Mandy Rose and Alicia Fox holding their arms up together all over the place today.That whole post fight scrum followed by Stephanie strutting out w/ the announcement was such hot garbage.
My heart was warmed when Sonya Deville started smiling wide and happily clapping after the announcement
it’s kind of funny. Stephanie, you gave hope to women, you gave little girls a reason to dress in skimpy outfits, to have bra and panties matches, to be called a diva, and to just be mean all the time. you guys