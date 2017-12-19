Watch Stephanie McMahon Announce WWE’s First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble

USA Network

WWE women have made a whole lot of history over the past couple of years, most recently with the first-ever WWE women’s wrestling match in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of Monday’s WWE Raw, the Absolution stable of Paige, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose took on Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James. The match itself ended in disqualification when it broke down into an all-out brawl, and the six women were soon joined by the rest of the women’s division, as Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Asuka, Alicia Fox, and Alexa Bliss also hit the ring and entered the fray.

That’s when Stephanie McMahon’s music hit and she made her way to the ring, where she stopped the violence and talked about all of the accomplishments the women have made since the beginning of the Women’s Revolution. And then she dropped the bombshell.