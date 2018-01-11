Two Former WWE Superstars May Return For The Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE

Since we learned there will be 30 competitors in the WWE women’s Royal Rumble match, there’s been plenty of speculation about who would be the surprise entrants to fill out the match, since there are fewer than 30 women on Raw and Smackdown combined.

We may now know the identity of a pair of returning Superstars, plus speculation on more of the surprise entrants. There could potentially be some spoilers contained here, so as always during the build-up to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season, you’ve been suitably warned.

According to PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former champions Molly Holly and Michelle McCool are both expected to return for the Rumble.