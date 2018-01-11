Two Former WWE Superstars May Return For The Women’s Royal Rumble

Since we learned there will be 30 competitors in the WWE women’s Royal Rumble match, there’s been plenty of speculation about who would be the surprise entrants to fill out the match, since there are fewer than 30 women on Raw and Smackdown combined.
We may now know the identity of a pair of returning Superstars, plus speculation on more of the surprise entrants. There could potentially be some spoilers contained here, so as always during the build-up to Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season, you’ve been suitably warned.
According to PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former champions Molly Holly and Michelle McCool are both expected to return for the Rumble.
I’m confused.
I thought you were The Nooch? Now I’m confused.
No way that Nxt has 9 slots, i only see the Iconic Duo and maybe Nikki cross but thats it
We’ve already covered this…the Iconic Duo enter together and only count for one spot.
A one time appearance by Eva Marie with the voice over would be great.
Molly Holly looks like everyone’s aunt always wears sweaters despite the temp outside. Best of luck to her.
“With 21 active women between Raw and Smackdown, that means there will like be 19 additional entrants in the Royal Rumble match…”
Yeah, that math doesn’t add up. And “there will like be” is Cantonesque writing.
I’m still a bit concerned that James Ellsworth comes back and wins to become the 1st ever intergender Royal Rumble winner. We all know how much they love 1st evers at WWE headquarters