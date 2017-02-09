WWE May Have Plans For Austin Aries At WrestleMania

#Wrestlemania #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
02.09.17 2 Comments

YouTube

A few months ago, Shinsuke Nakamura exploded Austin Aries’ face with a kick. Since that injury (and subsequent surgery), Aries has been on the shelf, but his visibility has actually been raised, as he’s now a fixture on commentary during the cruiserweight matches on WWE Raw.

This past week, he got a chance to be at the center of an in-ring segment, as he tried to conduct an interview with Cruiserweight Champion Neville, but got increasingly frustrated as he kept getting interrupted by challengers to the title. As it turns out, that might have been the first step towards an Austin Aries match at WrestleMania 33.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Aries has been cleared to return to action, and WWE officials are considering having “The Greatest Man Who Ever Lived” be Neville’s challenger for the Cruiserweight Championship at the biggest show of the year on April 2. Dave Meltzer says this is not a “confirmed done idea,” but it’s being bandied about.

When Aries went down with his injury, he was teaming with Roderick Strong in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and that team seemed to be what Aries would do to bide his time until Hideo Itami returned to NXT from his own injury. Now Itami has also been cleared for a return, but if these plans do indeed go down, Aries would possibly bypass NXT shenanigans altogether and become a fixture of the cruiserweight division instead.

The only sticking point would appear to be the alignment, as Aries has been a heel for some time now (and that’s what he’s best at), and Neville is also a heel. Still, it probably won’t be hard to get WWE fans to cheer Austin Aries, so we could see some creative booking coming up if WWE decides to pull the trigger on that match.

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSAUSTIN ARIESNEVILLEWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP